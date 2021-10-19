Mubadala-backed GlobalFoundries targets valuation of nearly $25 bln in U.S. IPO

Left Menu

Chipmaker GlobalFoundries, owned by Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co, is aiming for a valuation of around $25 billion in its initial public offering in the United States.

19-10-2021
Chipmaker GlobalFoundries, owned by Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co, is aiming for a valuation of around $25 billion in its initial public offering in the United States. In a filing to stock exchanges on Tuesday, GlobalFoundries set a price range between $42 and $47 a share for its stock market flotation. At the upper end of the range, the company is aiming to raise about $2.6 billion.

Reuters was first to report in August that GlobalFoundries had filed for an IPO in New York that could value the company at around $25 billion. The IPO, one of the most hotly anticipated stock market debuts, is expected to round out a record year for floatations, after several other big names such as Robinhood Markets Inc , Coinbase Global Inc and Roblox Corp capitalized on the capital markets boom earlier in 2021.

Alongside electric-vehicle maker Rivian's stock market debut, GlobalFoundries is expected to headline an unusually crowded year-end IPO schedule. In its latest filing, GlobalFoundries also reported a 56% surge in third-quarter revenue, fueled by worldwide demand for chips.

A shortage of semiconductor chips globally has forced the world's biggest chipmakers to ramp up worldwide production in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic that caused manufacturing delays. In September, Intel Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger said the U.S. company planned to invest up to $95 billion in Europe over the next decade.

