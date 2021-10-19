Tomar inspects cleanliness in Krishi Bhawan; 4 trucks of scrap, waste disposed of so far

As part of a cleanliness drive, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday inspected Krishi Bhawan, from where four trucks of scrap and waste material have been disposed of so far since October 2. ''Cleanliness should be in our nature and in our culture. ...What we expect from the public under the Swachchta Abhiyan should be followed in all buildings and office premises also,'' an official statement quoted Tomar as saying. Everyone should pay serious attention to the importance of cleanliness, he said and directed the officers of all departments that public grievances, parliamentary issues, and other pending matters related to offices should be resolved at the earliest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has awakened the nationwide awareness for cleanliness, the results of which have also come to the fore and awareness can be seen to spread widely, Tomar added. A special drive for cleanliness is being run in Krishi Bhawan, under which old unusable files have been disposed of and this work will continue, agriculture ministry officials said. ''So far 4 truck scrap and other materials have been sent out of Krishi Bhawan,'' the statement added. Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary and Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal, senior officers of Agriculture, Rural Development, Consumer Affairs, and Food Distribution, Cooperation, Animal Husbandry and other Ministries/Departments were present in the review meeting.

