Uttarakhand: Around 24 died due to incessant rains, maximum casualties from Nainital

Around 24 people have died due to incessant rains in Uttarakhand, out of which maximum casualties are from Nainital district, informed Uttarakhand DGP, Ashok Kumar on Tuesday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 19-10-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 17:04 IST
Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Around 24 people have died due to incessant rains in Uttarakhand, out of which maximum casualties are from Nainital district, informed Uttarakhand DGP, Ashok Kumar on Tuesday. While speaking to ANI, DGP Kumar, said, "Around 200 people were stuck at Lemon Tree Resort located at Ramnagar-Ranikhet route. All of them are safe and the process to rescue them is on. Water from Kosi River entered the resort after the river overflowed, blocking the route to the resort."

He added, "So far 24-25 people are dead due to incessant rains, in which maximum casualties are from Nainital district." Around 200 people were stuck at Lemon Tree Resort, located at the Ramnagar-Ranikhet route as water from the Kosi river entered the resort after the river overflowed, blocking the route to the resort. They all have been evacuated safely," Kumar informed.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an aerial survey of areas affected due to heavy rainfall. According to the State Disaster Management Secretary, Uttarakhand has recorded more than 200mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

An under-construction bridge, over a raging Chalthi River in Champawat, Uttarakhand has been washed away due to a rise in the water level caused by incessant rainfall in parts of Uttarakhand.(ANI)

