Indian High Commission to hold discussions with Bangladesh govt over communal violence: MoS Home

Following the series of communal violence against minorities in Bangladesh, the Indian High Commission will hold discussions with the Bangladesh government soon regarding the matter, said Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik on Tuesday.

ANI | Siliguri | Updated: 19-10-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 18:04 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Following the series of communal violence against minorities in Bangladesh, the Indian High Commission will hold discussions with the Bangladesh government soon regarding the matter, said Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik on Tuesday. "Central government is concerned. Bangladesh government is investigating the matter and working effectively towards it. Indian High Commission will also hold discussions with the Bangladesh government soon," the union minister told ANI when asked about recent attacks on minority communities in Bangladesh.

Communal violence broke out in several places in Bangladesh on October 13 after news broke on social media about the alleged desecration of the Holy Quran at a Durga Puja venue on the bank of Nanuar Dighi. Several puja venues were vandalised in the area of Chandpur, Chittagong, Gazipur, Bandarban, Chapainawabganj and Moulvibazar. The clashes resulted in several casualties.

The perpetrators of communal violence in Bangladesh on October 16 vandalised six idols of the Daniapara Maha Shoshan Kali Mandir at Rashunia union in Sirajdikhan upazila of Munshiganj. (ANI)

