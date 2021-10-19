Assam Cabinet approves measures to improve power connectivity

The Assam Cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to various measures for improving power connectivity in the state, including expansion of the electrification network, an official statement said.

The Cabinet approved the electrification of 4,80,249 households, mainly under on-grid mode, and sanctioned Rs 1718.18 crore for the purpose.

Electrification of 48,231 Anganwadi Centres and 13,120 primary schools at Rs 161.42 crore was also approved by the Cabinet.

It decided to instal 9,000 distribution transformers, 70 pre-fabricated compact sub-stations and 11 power transformers, besides repairing 4,200 damaged transformers for Rs 250.08 crore for improving voltage stability and reducing power distribution losses, the statement said,.

Approval was also given for installing 6,20,100 smart meters to improve billing process and energy accounting, thereby reducing commercial losses.

Administrative approval was given to estimate for project preparation and implementation of an Asian Infrastructure Bank-aided project to improve secondary roads of the state.

The Cabinet further decided to release Rs 120 crore as grant-in-aid to Moitri Society under the Mission for Overall Improvement of Thana for Responsive Image (MOITRI) scheme for 2021-22, according to the statement.

Under MOITRI schemes, police stations of the state are being revamped with better infrastructural facilities.

Reviewing its earlier decision of closing Fair Price Shops having 50 or fewer beneficiaries, the Cabinet resolved to allow such ration shops run by widows or specially-abled persons to continue operation. In case of others, the ration cards will be transferred to nearby Fair Price Shops.

The Cabinet also approved the creation of a directorate of Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture and its subordinate offices.

The creation of Sissi Tangani tribal belt in Dhemaji district with 89 revenue villages also got the Cabinet nod.

The Cabinet further gave the go-ahead for constituting an Orang Tiger Conservation Foundation Trust under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, to support management and conservation of tiger and biodiversity in the Orang Tiger Reserve.

