IAEA head expects news soon on when he may travel to Tehran

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-10-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 18:36 IST
IAEA head expects news soon on when he may travel to Tehran
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi on Tuesday said he expects news soon on when he may travel to Tehran, adding that the United Nations' nuclear watchdog has been able to service cameras at all sites in Iran aside from the TESA Karaj complex.

The workshop at the TESA Karaj complex makes components for centrifuges, machines that enrich uranium, and was hit by apparent sabotage in June in which one of four International Atomic Energy Agency cameras there was destroyed. Iran removed them and the destroyed camera's footage is missing.

