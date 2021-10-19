JK Youth Cong pays tax money to petrol fillers in protest against fuel price hike

In a unique agitation, Youth Congress workers on Tuesday paid the tax amount on fuel to people coming to petrol pumps here as a mark of protest against frequent fuel price hikes by the central government.

Led by Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Youth Congress (JKPYC) president Udhay Bhanu Chib, the party activists and workers assembled outside petrol pumps in protest against unabated fuel hike.

They handed over Rs 65, the tax amount incurred on one litre of petrol, to those coming to petrol pumps to get their vehicles filled with the fuel.

The people were handed over the cash equivalent of the tax levied by the Jammu and Kashmir administration on the petrol purchased by them, protesters said.

Chib told reporters that the unique protest against the BJP government has been organised to make the consumers aware about the ''brazen loot'' to which the incumbent Union government has resorted to by imposing tax on fuel like petrol and diesel.

He said a consumer has to pay around Rs 105 per litre for petrol, out of which Rs 65 is the tax imposed that “goes into BJP’s coffers”.

''Moreover, if the other duties are also taken into consideration, the basic cost of petrol per litre for the government is just Rs 40. This clearly exposes the anti-consumer intentions of the BJP government,” he claimed.

The Congress leader added that it is an irony that this is the same BJP that while being in opposition used to raise hue and cry even on a meager hike in fuel prices, and now under its regime, all previous records have been broken with the hike in prices on almost daily basis.

PTI AB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)