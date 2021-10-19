China state planner says studying ways to intervene in coal prices

China's state planner said on Tuesday it was studying ways of intervening in high coal prices and would take all necessary measures to bring them back to a reasonable range, after calling a meeting of key coal companies and the industry association.

In a statement issued after the meeting on ensuring coal supply for winter and spring, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said Chinese law allowed the government to limit profit rates and set price limits. It also vowed to crack down on any irregularities and maintain market order.

