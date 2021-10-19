Gati Shakti National Master Plan gives major boost to robust digital infrastructure

With an aim to develop infrastructure in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a Rs 100 trillion Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity which will reduce the logistic costs and boost the economy. During the launch, PM Modi said, "Gati Shakti targets to cut logistic costs, increase cargo handling capacity and reduce the turnaround time." According to Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA), the leading telecom industry association, the national master plan will give a major boost to the Robust Digital Infrastructure and it possesses a lot of relevance to the telecom sector including a unified portal for approvals of infrastructure projects, cross-sector collaboration with other utilities.

The Centre has also been very proactive and taken various timely initiatives to improve the digital infrastructure in the country and these initiatives extend beyond physical infrastructure and also address software and security of infrastructure as all the three aspects are required in tandem to ensure a robust and secure state-of-the-art telecommunication infrastructure. TR Dua, Director-General, Digital Infrastructure Providers Association, said, "PM Modi's Gati Shakti Master Plan is a major boost to develop a robust telecom infrastructure in our country which will play a key role in seamless connectivity, and is the essence of true digitisation. "It is imperative to develop state-of-the-art network architecture just like other infrastructure facilities such as water, sewage, railway, roads and transportation etc. as telecommunication services nowadays have become an integral and essential necessity of our daily lives," he said. 1.5 lakh village panchayats have been connected with optic fibre networks in the last 7 years as compared to only 60 village panchayats in five years prior to 2014.The need to continue to invest in infrastructure development in critical sectors of the economy, particularly the telecommunications sector, which has become the bastion of modern economies.

Digitalisation has become a necessity and not a choice anymore. The telecom infrastructure will have a far more important role to play as the emerging technology would require tower densification and fabrication to support new applications like enhanced broadband, IoT applications, AI, VR, AR and blockchain. (ANI)

