Strikes reduce French nuclear, hydropower output

Strikes by workers over social and employment issues cut nuclear power generation by about 5.4 gigawatts (GW) by 1420 GMT on Tuesday and by 1.4 GW at hydropower stations, EDF data showed. The disruption represented about 12.2% of available production capacity on Tuesday late afternoon, data from RTE and EDF showed.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 19-10-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 19:57 IST
The disruption represented about 12.2% of available production capacity on Tuesday late afternoon, data from RTE and EDF showed. EDF said 18.6% of its total workforce had participated in Tuesday's industrial action by midday.

The reduction in nuclear supply is expected to last until Tuesday evening, the data showed. France has remained a net power exporter throughout the day.

Also Read: France's Macron: I hope tensions with Algeria will soon ease

