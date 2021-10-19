Rs 2 lakh penalty on contractor for improper maintenance along Greater Noida road

A private contractor was slapped with a penalty of Rs two lakh on Tuesday for improper maintenance of the central verge on a section of a road in Greater Noida (West), officials said.

The fine was imposed by the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) following an inspection of the green belt on the 130-metre road area near the D Park, the officials said.

''A fine of Rs two lakh has been imposed on the contractor for negligence in the maintenance of green belt on 130 metre road in front of D Park, Greater Noida (West),'' GNIDA said in a statement.

''The contractor was pulled up for improper maintenance of the central verge and has been told to remit the fine amount within three working days. The contractor was also warned that it would be black listed if the negligence is repeated,'' the authority said.

The inspection was carried out by GNIDA General Manager (Projects) A K Arora, Manager B P Singh and officials of the horticulture department. Arora said such inspections would continue in future also, according to the statement.

