Union Minister Pralhad Joshi reviews coal production at Northern Coalfields in Singrauli

Amid fears of inadequate coal supply, Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday visited the Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli to review coal production.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 20:26 IST
Union Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid fears of inadequate coal supply, Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday visited the Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli to review coal production. Taking to Twitter, Joshi said, "Jayant OCP is one of the oldest and biggest coal projects of @NCL_SINGRAULI. Visited the mine and reviewed coal production and offtake."

During his visit Joshi emphasised on dispatching more coal to thermal power plants. "Emphasised on scaling up excavation activities to dispatch more coal to thermal power plants," he said in a tweet. The Union Minister said he interacted with mineworkers at Jayant OCP and motivated them to increase the coal supply. "Interacted with mine workers at Jayant OCP and motivated them to go above and beyond to assure coal supply to the nation," Joshi tweeted.

Earlier on Wednesday, Joshi also visited South Eastern Coalfields and said that they are making efforts to fulfil the demand for thermal power plants. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

