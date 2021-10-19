Left Menu

Farmers' crops getting damaged due to rains in mandis, govt watching as mute spectator: Hooda

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said on Tuesday that farmers crops are getting damaged due to rains in mandis as the Haryana government is neither lifting them nor providing tarpaulin sheets to farmers to cover their produce.The former chief minister said on one hand, farmers are standing in queues in the mandis to sell their produce, while on the other, they have to run from pillar to post for DAP fertilisers.Lakhs of quintals of paddy crop got soaked in two days of rain last week.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-10-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 20:56 IST
Farmers' crops getting damaged due to rains in mandis, govt watching as mute spectator: Hooda
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said on Tuesday that farmers' crops are getting damaged due to rains in mandis as the Haryana government is neither lifting them nor providing tarpaulin sheets to farmers to cover their produce.

The former chief minister said on one hand, farmers are standing in queues in the mandis to sell their produce, while on the other, they have to run from pillar to post for DAP fertilisers.

''Lakhs of quintals of paddy crop got soaked in two days of rain last week. The farmers are suffering because of the delay in crop lifting, negligence and mismanagement of the BJP-JJP government,'' Hooda, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Haryana Assembly, in a statement here.

''Their crops are getting drenched in the rain, while the government is watching as a mute spectator,'' he claimed.

Attacking the Khattar dispensation over its alleged negligence, Hooda said the government is neither lifting the crops on time nor providing tarpaulin sheets to farmers to cover their produce.

''Farmers have not even been given compensation for the crops damaged due to bad weather for the last several seasons. It seems that the government is not at all sympathetic to the condition of the farmers,'' Hooda said.

''The farmers are not getting fertilisers, despite standing in queue for several days. As a result, there is delay in sowing of crops and this will also have an impact on production in the future. The total apathy of the government will once again hit the farmers. The government should understand the needs and problems of the farmers and provide fertilizers as soon as possible,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figaro

Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figar...

 France
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021