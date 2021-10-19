Piyush Goyal highlights need to enhance tourist infrastructure in J-K to attract foreign tourists

The Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal on Tuesday inaugurated the tourist hut of Pahalgam Development Authority at Golf Course Pahalgam, in Jammu and Kashmir and said that the union territory is on a path of development and prosperity. The minister discussed developments in the tourism landscape and was happy to observe that tourist activities have increased in Pahalgam. He highlighted the need to enhance the tourist infrastructure to attract more foreign tourists.

Addressing a gathering at Pahalgam, the Union minister thanked the people of Kashmir for their participation in the development process and appreciated their dedication towards the promotion of tourist activity. He said, "The concerted efforts of the administration of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir towards development have started bearing fruit and investors from rest of the country and abroad are eager to invest in the Union Territory."

Goyal concluded his two-day visit to Pahalgam as part of the public outreach programme of the central government. Goyal also inaugurated Forest Departments Deodar sapling plantation drive being conducted under the banner of Green JK Drive. A total of 1 lakh saplings will be planted as part of the drive. Enquiring post plantation care for the saplings, the minister was apprised that fencing and other appropriate watch and ward measures are taken.

The union minister inaugurated a 250mm Seer Water supply scheme. The project will benefit around 10000 people and will be completed under the ambit of Jal Jeevan Mission within three months. He appreciated the rapid pace of developmental works and commended the frontline workers for working towards realizing the Prime Minister's dream of tap water for all households. Goyal also visited Rahi Shawl Unit located at Akad Park. He interacted with the local artisans and examined various handicrafts like zari, sozni, tapestry. The minister appreciated the intricate work being put up by the artisans and said, "handicrafts of Kashmir tell a symbolic story and the government is committed to ensuring this story reaches all parts of the world."

The Union Minister also visited the Sun temple at Martand. Located atop a hillock, the temple is one of the earliest known Sun temples much older than Konark and Modhera. While appreciating the historical significance of the place, the minister passed directions to the district administration to give wide publicity to the temple and include it in the tourist map. He also underlined the need to bring other lesser-known historical places on the tourist map.

Principal Secretary, Commerce and Industries, DC Anantnag and other officials of the district administration were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)