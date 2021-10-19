Left Menu

Tunisia's production of phosphate reach 2.7 million tonnes this year

Tunisia Phosphate production reached 2.7 million tonnes in the first nine months down from previous expectations of about 3.4 million tonnes, state-run Gafsa Phosphate said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 21:02 IST
Tunisia's production of phosphate reach 2.7 million tonnes this year
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Tunisia Phosphate production reached 2.7 million tonnes in the first nine months down from previous expectations of about 3.4 million tonnes, state-run Gafsa Phosphate said on Tuesday. Tunisia was once one of the world's largest producers of phosphate minerals, which are used to make fertilisers, but its market share fell after a 2011 uprising against then president Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali.

Since then, localised protests and strikes have steadily cut into production and caused billions of dollars in losses. Tunisia produced about 8.2 million tonnes of phosphate in 2010. That had dropped to 3.1 million tonnes last year and production is expected to be 3.7 million tonnes this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figaro

Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figar...

 France
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021