Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Baby elephant dies after falling into nullah in Surajpur

The animals viscera samples will be sent to Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh for further examination, Bhagat said.Last month, two elephant calves had died due to Herpes virus infection at a rescue centre in Surajpur district, forest officials had said.

PTI | Korba | Updated: 19-10-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 21:25 IST
Chhattisgarh: Baby elephant dies after falling into nullah in Surajpur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 3-year-old elephant died on Tuesday after it fell into a nullah while trying to cross it in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district, an official said.

The incident took place at around 7:30 am when a herd of 24 elephants was crossing Madai Jhorikha nullah near Jaaj village under Kudargarh forest range, some 350 kilometres from state capital Raipur, the official said.

''As per preliminary information, the baby elephant fell into the nullah and could not come out of it and died. A team under Divisional Forest Officer (Surajpur division) BS Bhagat rushed to the place and the carcass was taken out,'' he said.

"A post mortem revealed there was an infection in the elephant's stomach, possibly due to which he was unable to get up after falling in the nullah while crossing it. The animal's viscera samples will be sent to Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh for further examination,'' Bhagat said.

Last month, two elephant calves had died due to Herpes virus infection at a rescue centre in Surajpur district, forest officials had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figaro

Macron wants to announce new nuclear EPR reactors before Christmas -Le Figar...

 France
3
Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates
Blog

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Proj...

 Ghana
4
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021