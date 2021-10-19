Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurates 'Ayush van' in Gandhidham

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated 'Ayush van', a dedicated forest for Ayurvedic plants, at the Deendayal Port Trust (DPT) - Rotary Forest in Gujarat's Gandhidham city on Tuesday.

The 'Ayush van' was set up in 30 acres of land allotted by DPT in green-belt area where tree plantation is being done to improve greenery in urban areas and increase density of tree cover in the Kutch region, an official statement said.

The minister of ports, shipping and waterways, and Ayush also planted a sapling to mark the opening.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal hailed all stakeholders for developing the 'Ayush van' and highlighted the huge potential and benefits of medicinal plants of India.

The minister also shed light on the work carried out by the Ministry of Ayush in realising the potential of India's traditional systems of medicine.

''Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, Ayush has reached the global stage and is now becoming one of the major systems of well-being accepted globally,'' he said.

Kachchh MP Vinod Chavda, Gandhidham MLA Malti Maheshwari and officials were present on the occasion.

