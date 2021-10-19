Truck plunges into river in Congo, killing around 50
About 50 people were killed in southern Democratic Republic of Congo when a truck overturned and plunged into a river, the provincial governor's office said on Tuesday. The accident occurred on Sunday in the copper-mining province of Haut Katanga, Governor Jacques Kyambula's office said in a statement. Only two passengers in the truck survived, the statement said.
Only two passengers in the truck survived, the statement said. Road accidents are common in Congo because of decrepit infrastructure and poor safety standards.
