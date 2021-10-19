Left Menu

JP Nadda expresses grief over loss of lives in Kerala due to heavy rainfall

Bharatiya Janata Party national President JP Nadda on Tuesday expressed grief over the loss of lives due to heavy rainfall in parts of Kerala.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 22:40 IST
BJP Chief J P Nadda. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Taking to Twitter, Nadda tweeted, "Saddened by the loss of lives due to heavy rainfall in parts of Kerala. The Central Government is closely monitoring the situation and providing all possible help. My condolences and thoughts are with the affected families in this hour of grief and I pray for the safety and well-being of all."

According to official estimates, heavy rains in the state have claimed the lives of 27 people. Of these, 14 deaths were reported in the Kottayam district, 10 in the Idukki district, and one each in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Kozhikode districts. (ANI)

