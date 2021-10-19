Left Menu

Siliguri landslide: Police commissionerate urges to avoid non-essential travel

Siliguri police commissionerate on Tuesday issued an urgent travel advisory and said there is a major landslide at 29 miles on National Highway-10 so goods vehicles should not take that route from Siliguri until further orders.

ANI | Siliguri (West Bengal) | Updated: 19-10-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 22:52 IST
Visual of landslide (File/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Siliguri police commissionerate on Tuesday issued an urgent travel advisory and said there is a major landslide at 29 miles on National Highway-10 so goods vehicles should not take that route from Siliguri until further orders. The Police Commissionerate said small vehicles will be diverted from Coronation Bridge, Teesta, and Rungpo.

"There is a major landslide at 29 miles (NH10) which may take longer to clear. Goods Vehicles should not take that route from Siliguri until further orders. Small vehicles shall be diverted from Coronation Bridge, Teesta, and Rungpo," Siliguri Police Commissionerate tweeted from its official account. The Police Commissionerate urged motorists to avoid non-essential travel as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast adverse weather.

"In view of the adverse weather forecast issued by the IMD for our district for 19-20 October 2021, it is hereby advised for all to AVOID NON-ESSENTIAL TRAVEL as much as possible," it tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

