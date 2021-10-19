Left Menu

J-K administration, Bihar govt announce ex-gratia of Rs 14 lakh to kin of terrorist attack victims

The Jammu and Kashmir administration and the Bihar government have announced an ex-gratia payment of a total of Rs 14 lakh each to the family members of Raja Reshi Dev and Joginder Reshi Dev, who were killed by terrorists in Kulgam on October 17, said Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday.

J-K administration, Bihar govt announce ex-gratia of Rs 14 lakh to kin of terrorist attack victims
The Jammu and Kashmir administration and the Bihar government have announced an ex-gratia payment of a total of Rs 14 lakh each to the family members of Raja Reshi Dev and Joginder Reshi Dev, who were killed by terrorists in Kulgam on October 17, said Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday. According to Modi, who was former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has announced Rs 11 lakh and the state government will give Rs 3 lakh each to the kin of Raja Reshi Dev and Joginder Reshi Dev.

Three non-Kashmiri labourers who were fired upon by terrorists in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir are residents of Bihar, said the Crime Investigation Department (CID) sources. Terrorists fired indiscriminately upon non-local labourers at Wanpoh area of Kulgam. In this terror incident, two non-locals were killed and one was injured," J-K police said. (ANI)

