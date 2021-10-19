Left Menu

Show 'black flags' to Maha ministers during Diwali over 'meagre' aid: Raju Shetti to farmers

PTI | Pune | Updated: 19-10-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 19-10-2021 23:16 IST
Farmer leader and former MP Raju Shetti on Tuesday slammed the Maharashtra government over the financial aid offered to flood-hit farmers and asked agriculturists to show 'black flags' to state ministers if they come to greet them during Diwali.

Shetti, a top leader of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna (SSS), a prominent outfit of farmers in Maharashtra, was speaking at an annual congregation of sugarcane growers in Kolhapur district.

''I was advised by some of the ministers from the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to not resort to protest (to demand aid for flood-hit farmers ) and promised that the state government would be offering massive help. Now everyone knows what sort of help has been offered by the state government,'' he said.

Last week, the Maharashtra government had announced a financial package of Rs 10,000 crore for farmers affected by heavy rains and floods in the state.

The farmer leader said if the government did not have money for providing adequate compensation, how come state employees were given 11 per cent dearness allowance and that too in cash.

''It means that farmers who had showed faith in you (state government ), you betrayed them,'' Shetti said.

Taking a dig at NCP president Sharad Pawar, whose party is a key ally in the ruling MVA, Shetti said the former Union agriculture minister, while getting drenched in rains at Satara during campaigning for the 2019 assembly polls, had said his party would transform the state for farmers, but this has not happened.

''I am reminding you your own words,'' he said.

Shetti asked farmers to express their displeasure towards the state government for the ''meagre'' financial assistance announced by it.

''Since Diwali is round the corner, ministers from the MVA government would come to your village to wish you. Greet them with black flags. If you really think that injustice has been meted out to flood-hit farmers, then do not let their (ministers') Diwali be joyous,'' he said.

Shetti said he took out a morcha in Kolhapur, launched a padayatra (foot march) and two members of his organisation attempted 'jalsamadhi' (suicide by drowning), but nothing came out of these protests.

''After doing all these things, we went and met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, explained him all the situation... but if they are not showing any compassion, then what should be done?'' he asked.

