Assam health min holds talks with agitating doctors

As the Assam Medical Service Association (AMSA) launched a series of agitational programmes on Tuesday for fulfilment of various demands such as timely promotions, pay-parity and security, the state government held a meeting with the body and assured it of expeditiously resolving the issues.

State Health Minister Keshab Mahanta met the AMSA representatives here on Tuesday evening and discussed the issues raised by the agitating doctors of the government hospitals, an official statement said.

The six-member AMSA delegation, led by its president Nanigopal Saharia and general secretary Kanak Chandra Talukdar, expressed satisfaction at the progress of talks, it said.

Mahanta said the government has already initiated steps for meeting some of their demands such as cadre review, promotions and disparity in pay, and final decisions will be announced soon.

The AMSA delegation expressed satisfaction at the measures intimated by the minister for resolving their demands, the statement said.

An official source said the AMSA is likely to call off its agitation on Wednesday after discussion at its forum regarding the outcome of the meeting with the health minister.

The association had announced a series of strikes in a phased manner from Tuesday during which they would refrain from attending Out Patient Department till their demands were met.

