Fabindia clarifies Jashn-e-Riwaaz not meant for Diwali

After the controversy over an ad campaign, Fabindia on Tuesday has clarified that the advertisement for the capsule of products under the name Jashn-e-Riwaaz is a celebration of Indian traditions and not exclusively for Diwali. "We at Fabindia have always stood for the celebration of India with its myriad traditions in all hues. In fact 'Fabindia - Celebrate India' is our tagline and also a wordmark. Our current capsule of products under the name Jashn-e-Riwaaz is a celebration of Indian traditions. The phrase means that, literally. The capsule is not our Diwali Collection of products. Our Diwali collection is called 'Jhilmil si Diwali' is yet to be launched. Please do keep a lookout. It is going to be beautiful," reads the Fabindia statement.

Earlier on Tuesday Fabindia has withdrawn an advertisement released by its official Twitter handle called 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' after senior BJP leaders slammed the brand and accused it of 'defacing' Diwali by linking the festival to an Urdu word. The now-deleted social media post had the message: "As we welcome the festival of love and light, Jashn-e-Riwaaz by Fabindia is a collection that beautifully pays homage to Indian culture."

The ad further read: "The rustle of silk... gleam of zari. The sparkle of jewels... fragrance of flowers in hair. The sweetness of mithai & happiness of homecoming. Let the festivities begin with 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz". After politicians as well as Twitterati slammed and ran a campaign #BoycottFabindia, the company withdrew the advertisement from its Twitter handle.

Fabindia has clarified that Our Diwali collection is called "Jhilmil si Diwali" is yet to be launched. (ANI)

