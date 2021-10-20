White House does not rule out carbon tax despite Manchin comment

The White House on Tuesday said it had not taken a carbon tax off the table as a possible option for fighting climate change, but U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said he was not discussing the topic in talks about U.S. spending and infrastructure bills. "I'm not taking any options on or off the table," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told a briefing when asked about a carbon tax.

Psaki said President Joe Biden believed it was possible to design a carbon tax that would not violate his pledge not to raise taxes on people making $400,000 or less a year. Some Democrats, including Senator Ron Wyden, have focused on a carbon tax as a possible alternative as Manchin opposes a key measure in the spending bill called the Clean Energy Payment Program (CEPP.)

That measure, which would reward power utilities for investing in renewable energy such as wind and solar and fine those who do not, has been backed by Biden to achieve his climate goals including cutting U.S. emissions by about 50% by 2030 compared to 2005 levels. Manchin indicated a carbon tax was not in play.

"The carbon tax is not on the board at all," he told reporters. Manchin, a fellow Democrat, is a centrist from West Virginia, the top U.S. coal producing state after Wyoming. Under a carbon tax, the government sets a gradually rising price for each ton of greenhouse gas that polluters emit, incentivizing industries to move to cleaner energy sources.

The White House has been making the case that it can reach Biden's climate goals even if the legislation does not have everything Biden wanted, including the CEPP. Psaki cited a report from Rhodium Group, an independent research organization, to underscore White House confidence that Biden's goals can be met.

Biden is attending a U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, in the coming weeks and hopes to send a message that the United States is back after former President Donald Trump, a Republican, removed the country from the Paris climate accord. Biden re-entered the Paris pact, but the back-and-forth among his fellow Democrats in Congress over his bills has threatened to undermine his efforts to reassure the world that he can deliver on his promises.

If Congress is forced to drop certain climate measures, the legislation would still take huge steps on global warming with incentives for electric vehicles and expanded tax credits for renewable power such as wind and solar, according to John Larsen, an author of the report. "I'm much more worried about no deal than trimmed down bills," he said.

Manchin urged lawmakers to pass the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill before the wider spending bill and in time for the U.N. climate talks that start at the end of the month. Progressive Democrats have said the bills should be passed together to ensure that the debate on wider legislation on climate and social programs does not slip into next year, or get abandoned altogether.

"We have the trust in each other, we should be able to vote immediately on the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which is a tremendous piece of legislation for the president to take with him to Glasgow," Manchin told reporters.

