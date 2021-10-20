COVID-19: Surat's gems, jewellery industry sees surge in export
Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the gems and jewellery industry in Gujarat's Surat has witnessed the surge in the export.
- Country:
- India
Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the gems and jewellery industry in Gujarat's Surat has witnessed the surge in the export. According to the President of Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council in Gujarat Dinesh Navadiya, during the April-August in 2019-20, the export was USD 14.76 billion dollars which has now been raised to USD 15.85 billion dollars 2020-21 for the same period.
"We are receiving high demand from the US and Hong Kong. During April-August in 2019-20, export was USD 14.76 billion dollars which has now raised to USD 15.85 billion dollars this year for the same period," Navadiya told ANI. "There is a rise in the export of gems and jewellery by 7.41 per cent," he said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Surat
- Hong Kong
- Gujarat
- Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council
ALSO READ
Guj: 100 pc eligible population in Surat city inoculated with first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Guj: 100 pc eligible population in Surat city inoculated with first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Infiltration has increased in Seemanchal region: Bihar Minister Ramsurat Rai
We should follow Sardar Patel who had said castes and sects should not be hurdles in development, says PM Narendra Modi during virtual address for event in Surat.
Guj: Fire in Surat packaging unit; 2 dead, many injured among 145 rescued