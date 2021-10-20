Brazil government body approves Eletrobras privatization model
Brazil's government, through its Investment Partnerships Program (PPI), gave the green light on Tuesday for the privatization of Latin America's largest utility Eletrobras by floating shares to dilute the state's 61% shareholding.
Brazil's government, through its Investment Partnerships Program (PPI), gave the green light on Tuesday for the privatization of Latin America's largest utility Eletrobras by floating shares to dilute the state's 61% shareholding. The government's stake will be cut to 45% or less in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, as the company is formally called, with the state retaining a golden share to veto hostile takeovers and preventing any other shareholder owning more than 10%.
Currently, almost 40% of Eletrobras is listed on the stock market. The government hopes to raise 50 billion reais ($9 billion) from the sell-down of its shares. The PPI's council also authorized the use of up to 6 billion reais from the Eletrobras employee severance and indemnity fund so that employees and retirees can buy shares up to a 10% stake in the utility.
If the float fails to reduce the state's share of voting capital to 45% or less, the council authorized the direct sale of shares held by the state in a secondary offering. Two units of Eletrobras will be split off and kept under government control: Eletronuclear, which manages Brazil's two nuclear reactors and is building a third; and the country's largest hydroelectric dam Itaipu, a joint venture with Paraguay.
"This approval is a crucial step in the privatization of Eletrobras," said the head of PPI, Martha Seillier. Besides approving the privatization model, the decision sends a clear signal to the market and Brazilian society that the government is committed to privatizing Eletrobras to help reduce its budget deficit, she said.
($1 = 5.5846 reais)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Latin America's
- Paraguay
- Brazil
- Brazilian