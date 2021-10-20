One held for kidnapping 7-yr-old boy in Delhi's Shahdara

Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested one person for allegedly kidnapping a seven-year-old boy from the Shahdara district of the national capital. As per information shared by the police, the accused, identified as Monu, worked with the boy's father.

"The accused kidnapped the kid on the pretext of taking him for a walk and demanded a ransom of Rs 1.10 crores from his father," stated the police. An FIR was registered in the Shahdara Police Station, following which, the accused was arrested. (ANI)

