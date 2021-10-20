Left Menu

Delhi Metro begins training of Dhaka Metro's operations, maintenance personnel

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has started the training of the first batch of operations and maintenance staff of Bangladesh's Dhaka Metro at its training academy at Shastri Park Depot.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2021 10:22 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 10:22 IST
Delhi Metro begins training of Dhaka Metro's operations, maintenance personnel
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has started the training of the first batch of operations and maintenance staff of Bangladesh's Dhaka Metro at its training academy at Shastri Park Depot. DMRC, in a press release on Tuesday, said that once sent for training in Hong Kong before the inauguration of Metro services in Delhi in 2002, it has reached a 'historical milestone by commencing the training of the first batch of operations and maintenance staff' of Dhaka Metro.

"The training of the first batch of Dhaka Metro core staff and officers, comprising of 19 Operations and 17 Rolling Stock officials, by DMRC officials, commenced at the Delhi Metro Rail Academy from October 14, 2021," DMRC informed. The training is a part of an agreement signed between DMRC and NKDM Association, a consortium of foreign and Bangladeshi companies looking after the implementation of the Dhaka MRTS project in Bangladesh, under which 163 officials of Dhaka Metro will be undergoing training at DMRA.

As per DMRC, the training duration of the courses will vary from 24 days to 156 days as per the job profile of the participants. The training module includes interactive classroom sessions, demonstrations, simulators, practical, on-job training, etc. Dhaka Metro will soon be beginning their Metro journey with the opening of their first line known as 'MRT Line-6' comprising of 20.1 km, informed DMRC. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
2
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
3
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India
4
Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta spreads; Earlier breast cancer screening would narrow mortality gap for Black women, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Summary Roundup: New Zealand reports record daily cases as Delta...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021