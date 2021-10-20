J-K: Encounter underway in Dragad, Shopian
An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at the Dragad area of Shopian on Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.
ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 20-10-2021 11:16 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 11:16 IST
- Country:
- India
An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at the Dragad area of Shopian on Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.
The police and security forces are carrying out the operation.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shopian
- Jammu
- Kashmir Police
Advertisement