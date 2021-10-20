Left Menu

NIA raids 11 locations in J-K in connection with recent terrorism conspiracy case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at 11 places in Jammu and Kashmir in a recent terrorism conspiracy case, the agency said on Wednesday.

ANI | Jammu And Kashmir | Updated: 20-10-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 11:38 IST
NIA raids 11 locations in J-K in connection with recent terrorism conspiracy case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at 11 places in Jammu and Kashmir in a recent terrorism conspiracy case, the agency said on Wednesday.

The case pertains to the hatching of conspiracy for undertaking violent terrorist attacks by members of proscribed terrorist organizations such as Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and their frontal affiliates such as The Resistance Front (TRF), Peoples' Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF).

Searches are underway in Srinagar, Baramulla, Pulwama, Awantipora, Sopore and Kulgam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
2
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021