Left Menu

Uttarakhand rains: CM Dhami announces aid of Rs 4 lakhs for kins of deceased

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakhs for the families of 46 people who died due to heavy rains in the state.

ANI | Haldwani (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 20-10-2021 12:03 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 12:03 IST
Uttarakhand rains: CM Dhami announces aid of Rs 4 lakhs for kins of deceased
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakhs for the families of 46 people who died due to heavy rains in the state. "As per our official records, 46 casualties have been reported. There are 11 people who are missing and a few are injured as well. A compensation of Rs 4 lakhs will be provided to the families of the deceased," Dhami said while talking to ANI.

The Chief Minister said that a relief amount of Rs 10 crores has been released for every district and the officials have been instructed to re-open roads that have been blocked due to heavy rains. Efforts are also on to evacuate and rescue the tourists stuck in various parts of the state. He added that the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) are conducting the rescue and relief operations in the state.

On the current situation in the state, he said, "The rain has decreased a bit and the state is heading towards normalcy. But a lot of damage has been done and it will take a few days to come out of it." Dhami also informed that he will visit other affected areas to take a review of the damage caused due to heavy rains. "Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also visit the state to take a review of the current situation, the damages and do an aerial survey," he stated.

Meanwhile, dry weather is likely to prevail in Uttarakhand and its adjoining areas over the next three days, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday. In a tweet, the weather agency said, "Significant reduction in rainfall activity likely over Uttarakhand from today, October 19, 2021." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
2
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021