J-K: 2 terrorists trapped in encounter underway in Dragad, Shopian

Two terrorists are reportedly trapped in the encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces in Dragad area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) said that security forces were conducting a cordon and search operation when an encounter started with terrorists at Dragad in Zainapora.

"Two terrorists are reported to be trapped," according to an official. (ANI)

