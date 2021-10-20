Left Menu

Delhi govt to pay Rs 50,000 per hectare compensation to farmers

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said an order has been issued for giving compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare to farmers whose crops have been damaged due to untimely rains in the city. Revenue officials are conducting a survey of the damaged crops and it will be completed within two weeks.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 12:18 IST
Delhi govt to pay Rs 50,000 per hectare compensation to farmers
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said order has been issued for giving compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare to farmers whose crops have been damaged due to untimely rains in the city. Revenue officials are conducting a survey of the damaged crops and it will be completed within two weeks. The compensation at the rate of Rs 50,000 per hectare will be provided to the farmers within two months, he said in a press briefing.

The CM said the Delhi government is committed to helping the farmers and it also paid compensation to them in the past at Rs 50,000 per hectare which is the highest in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
2
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021