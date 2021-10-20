Left Menu

Woman held for peddling drugs in Mumbai, 7 kg heroin worth over Rs 22 cr seized

Anti Narcotic Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested a woman for allegedly peddling seven kilograms of heroin in the city.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-10-2021 12:42 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 12:42 IST
Woman held for peddling drugs in Mumbai, 7 kg heroin worth over Rs 22 cr seized
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Anti Narcotic Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested a woman for allegedly peddling seven kilograms of heroin in the city. The Ghatkopar Unit of Anti Narcotics Cell arrested the accused from the Sion area in Mumbai.

As per an official statement by the crime branch, the value of the seized drugs is over Rs 22 crores in the international market. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
2
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021