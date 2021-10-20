Left Menu

Abhidhamma Day: PM Modi plants sapling in UP's Kushinagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday planted a Bodhi tree sapling in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar ahead of an event marking Abhidhamma Day at the Mahaparinirvana temple.

ANI | Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 20-10-2021 12:50 IST
Abhidhamma Day: PM Modi plants sapling in UP's Kushinagar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in UP's Kushinagar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state Governor Anandiben Patel were also present here.

The Prime Minister also offered 'Archana' (prayer) and 'Chivar' to the reclining statue of Lord Buddha and thereafter presented a 'Chivar' to Buddhist Monks at the opening of the event. Abhidhamma Day symbolises the end of a three-month rainy retreat - Varshavaas or Vassa - for the Buddhist Monks, during which they stay at one place in vihara and monastery and pray. The event will also be attended by eminent Monks from Sri Lanka, Thailand, Myanmar, South Korea, Nepal, Bhutan and Cambodia, as well as Ambassadors of various countries.

According to a Culture Ministry release, the highlight of the event is the exposition of Holy Buddha Relic being brought from Waskaduwa Sri Subuddhi Rajvihara Temple, Sri Lanka by the Mahanayaka of the temple. Later, PM Modi will also walk through the exhibition of paintings of Ajanta frescos, Buddhist Sutra Calligraphy and Buddhist artefacts excavated from Vadnagar and other sites in Gujarat. (ANI)

