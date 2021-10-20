Amit Shah offers prayers at Bahuchar Mataji Temple in Gujarat

Left Menu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday offered prayers at the Bahuchar Mataji Temple in Mansa Village, Gandhinagar.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Bahuchar Mataji Temple (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday offered prayers at the Bahuchar Mataji Temple in Mansa Village, Gandhinagar. Shah also attended Pratishtha Mahotsav in Mansa Village.

Union Home Minister is also scheduled to visit Uttarakhand today in the evening to take stock of the situation arising out of incessant rains in the state, said government sources. Shah will also conduct an aerial survey in the state tomorrow, sources added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

