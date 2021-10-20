Amit Shah offers prayers at Bahuchar Mataji Temple in Gujarat
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday offered prayers at the Bahuchar Mataji Temple in Mansa Village, Gandhinagar.
ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 20-10-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 12:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday offered prayers at the Bahuchar Mataji Temple in Mansa Village, Gandhinagar. Shah also attended Pratishtha Mahotsav in Mansa Village.
Union Home Minister is also scheduled to visit Uttarakhand today in the evening to take stock of the situation arising out of incessant rains in the state, said government sources. Shah will also conduct an aerial survey in the state tomorrow, sources added. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gandhinagar
- Gujarat
- Shah
- Amit Shah
- Bahuchar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Counting of votes for Gandhinagar civic polls underway
Gujarat CM sanctions Rs 74.70 cr for 'Mukhyamantri Shaheri Sadak Yojana'
BJP supporters begin celebrations as early trends show party leading in Gandhinagar local body polls
Gujarat civic polls: BJP takes lead in initial counting
Guj: BJP wins Gandhinagar and 2 other civic bodies; Cong bags Bhanvad municipality