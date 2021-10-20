Left Menu

Woman's body found in Jaipur village with slit throat, feet chopped off

Unidentified assailants hacked to death a woman of Jamwaramgarh area of Jaipur Rural slitting her throat and chopping off her feet allegedly to take her silver anklets and neck jewellery, police said on Wednesday.

ANI | Jaipur Rural (Rajasthan) | Updated: 20-10-2021 12:57 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 12:57 IST
Jaipur Rural SP Shankar Dutt Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Unidentified assailants hacked to death a woman of Jamwaramgarh area of Jaipur Rural slitting her throat and chopping off her feet allegedly to take her silver anklets and neck jewellery, police said on Wednesday. The body of the woman was found on Tuesday in Khatepura village by locals.

"Yesterday at around 12 noon, unidentified miscreants slit off a woman's throat and chopped off her feet it seems for for her silver anklets and jewellery. At that time, the woman was grazing her cattle," Jaipur Rural Superintendent of police (SP) Shankar Dutt Sharma told ANI today. "We have registered a case. We have formed 30 teams of total of 400 police personnel to hunt the culprits," he said.

Police and RAC personnel have been deployed in the area. Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

