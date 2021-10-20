Left Menu

China commodity prices tumble after planner mulls coal intervention

Cheaper coal prices and its increasing supply could help ease China's factory gate inflation, which hit record highs in September on the back of a power crunch and soaring commodity prices, hurting profits of many mid- and downstream factories. On Wednesday, thermal coal futures fell from its previous session's record highs, hitting its limit down of 8% at 1,755.40 yuan ($274.71) per tonne.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 20-10-2021 13:17 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 12:59 IST
China commodity prices tumble after planner mulls coal intervention
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China's commodities markets slumped on Wednesday, led by sharp declines in thermal coal prices, after the state planner said it was looking at ways to intervene to cool off record high prices of the fuel. Cheaper coal prices and its increasing supply could help ease China's factory-gate inflation, which hit record highs in September on the back of a power crunch and soaring commodity prices, hurting profits of many mid-and downstream factories.

On Wednesday, thermal coal futures fell from its previous session's record highs, hitting its limit down of 8% at 1,755.40 yuan ($274.71) per tonne. Coking coal and coke futures opened down 9% to hit daily trading limits as well.

Other energy and base metals prices followed suit, with aluminum and zinc futures slumping by more than 6%. Prices of petrochemicals such as methanol and ethylene glycol, and urea which uses coal as feedstock, fell 8-9%. ($1 = 6.3901 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021