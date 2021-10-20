It's an honour we will cherish for years: Sri Lanka's Namal Rajapaksa on direct flight to Kushinagar

Sri Lankan Cabinet Minister Namal Rajapaksa on Wednesday said India's invitation to a delegation of Sri Lankan Buddhist clergies to join the inaugural international flight to Kushinagar will be cherished for years to come. Speaking at an event organised to mark Abhidhamma Day, Rajapaksa said, "It gives me great pleasure and honour to be on the inaugural international flight to Kushinagar on the auspicious day of Vap Poya Day. I recall it was Indian PM Modi who suggested to the Sri Lankan Prime Minister during the Virtual Bilateral Summit with Sri Lanka in September 2020, that 100 members of Buddhist clergy must join for the inaugural flight to Kushinagar operated by Sri Lankan airlines. It's an honour we will cherish for years to come."

Rajapaksa said that Buddhism is the greatest gift India had given to Sri Lanka. "Ever since it (Buddhism) arrived in Sri Lanka, the relationship between our countries have been growing," he said. Rajapaksa further noted that Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa commissioned the translation of Bhagwat Geeta in all languages spoken in Sri Lanka.

"We believe that will benefit the Sri Lankans and everyone all over the world. It symbolises the role India played in our history and the role India will play in future," he said. The Sri Lankan Minister further thanked Prime Minister Modi for extending a grant of USD 15 million to strengthen Buddhist ties between our two nations.

Refering to Ashoka's son Mahendra, Sri Lankan Minister said, "The name Mahindra played an important role in Sri Lankan history. Ashoka's son Mahendra brought Buddhism to Sri Lanka from India ushering us to a new culture and a peaceful way of life." "Today you created history once again by opening doors to Kushinagar. Buddhist not only from Sri Lanka but all over the world would be able to visit one of the most sacred sites in Buddhism. May you be blessed and remembered for the meritorious act," he added.

An inaugural flight from Colombo, carrying the Sri Lankan delegation of over a hundred Buddhist Monks and dignitaries including the 12-member Holy Relic entourage bringing the Holy Buddha Relics for Exposition, arrived in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar airport earlier today. The delegation included Anunayakas (Deputy Heads) of all four Nikatas (orders) of Buddhism in Sri Lanka, that is, Asgiriya, Amarapura, Ramanya and Malwatta as well as five ministers of the Government of Sri Lanka led by Cabinet Minister Namal Rajapaksa.

Notably, Buddhism is considered to be an important bridge that connects the people of India and Sri Lanka. "The inaugural international flight from Sri Lanka would pave way for increased traffic and a greater number of visitors to Kushinagar particularly from Buddhist countries, including Sri Lanka," the release said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh earlier today. On June 24, 2020, Kushinagar Airport was declared as an international airport by the Union Cabinet. (ANI)

