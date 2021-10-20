Left Menu

BJP slams Rajasthan govt over its 'inability in controlling crime'

ANI | Jaipur Rural (Rajasthan) | Updated: 20-10-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 13:43 IST
BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Hours after a woman was allegedly murdered for her silver anklets, political heat has intensified wherein the Bharatiya Janata Pary leaders slammed the Rajasthan government for not controlling crime in the state. Lok Sabha MP from Jaipur Rural and BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore today condemned the brutal murder.

Rathore said, "Sadly, such incidents have become 'common' in Rajasthan. These incidents are happening in every corner of the state. Days ago a Dalit was lynched and now this.....the government only tries to cover up the reality. The miscreants do not fear the law. The police only protect the government officials here." Rathore along with other villagers were protesting in the village of the girl where she was hacked to death.

BJP State President Satish Poonia also condemned the incident and said that the law and order situation has completely deteriorated in the state. At the village where the incident took place, locals protested with the victim's body demanding compensation-job for her kin and punishment for assailants.

Unidentified assailants on Tuesday slit a women throat to death and chopped off her feet allegedly for her silver anklets and jewellery around the neck. Rajasthan Police have registered a case and further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

