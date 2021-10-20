Left Menu

Shopian Encounter: District Commander of LeT's The Resistance Front neutralised

One of the two terrorists neutralised in the Dragad area encounter, in Shopian district on Wednesday morning, was associated with proscribed terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF), said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 20-10-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 13:47 IST
Shopian Encounter: District Commander of LeT's The Resistance Front neutralised
IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One of the two terrorists neutralised in the Dragad area encounter, in Shopian district on Wednesday morning, was associated with proscribed terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF), said Jammu and Kashmir Police. Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar informed that the neutralise terrorist has been identified as Adil Ah Wani, the District Commander of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba's The Resistance Front (LeT-TRF).

"One of the killed terrorists has been identified as Adil Ah Wani, active since July 2020. He was involved in the killing of one poor carpenter namely Sakir Ah Wani at Litter, Pulwama. Wani was the District Commander Shopian of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba's The Resistance Front (LeT-TRF)," he said. So far, the IGP informed that as many as 15 terrorists have been neutralised in two weeks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021