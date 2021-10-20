Lord Buddha inspiration for India's Constitution even today: Modi

Lord Buddha is the inspiration for India's Constitution even today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

Addressing a gathering at the Abhidhamma Day program here, he also asserted that the 'dhamma chakra' on the tricolor is the driving force for the country.

The day symbolizes the end of the three-month rainy retreat – 'varshavaas' or 'vassa' – during which Buddhist monks stay in a monastery to pray and meditate. ''Even today, when someone enters Parliament (of India), they see the mantra 'Dharma Chakra Pravartaanye','' the prime minister, who inaugurated a new international airport here, said while contemporizing the message of the Buddha. ''Buddha is global because he talks about starting from within. Lord Buddha's Buddhatatva is the sense of ultimate responsibility,'' he added. ''Today, when the world talks about climate conservation and expresses concern over climate change, then many questions come up. But if we adopt the message of Buddha, then the path of what has to be done, instead of who has to do it, will be visible,'' he said.

Kushinagar, about 320 km from the state capital Lucknow, is the final resting place of the Buddha. This is where he attained Mahaparinirvana after his death.

The inauguration of the Kushinagar International Airport was marked by the landing of a flight from the Sri Lankan capital Colombo bringing a Sri Lankan delegation of over 100 Buddhist monks and dignitaries. The prime minister said the message of 'Baudh dharma' in Sri Lanka was first taken by emperor Ashoka's son Mahendra and daughter Sanghmitra. ''It is believed that... 'Ahart Mahinda' came back, and told his father that Sri Lanka has imbibed the message of Buddha with energy. This news increased the hope that the message of the Buddha is for the entire world. The 'dhamm' of Buddha is for humanity.'' Lord Buddha, Modi told the gathering, had said 'Ap Deepo Bhava', which means become your lamp on your own. ''When the person is himself enlightened (prakashit), he gives light to the entire world. This is the inspiration for India to become self-reliant. This is the inspiration, which gives us the power to become a partner in the development of every country in the world,'' Modi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)