UP CM asks officials to ensure help to those affected in Ghaghara boat accident

Taking cognizance of the drowning accident in the Ghaghra river in Lakhimpur Kheri district , Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed the officials to immediately reach the spot and provide all possible help to the victims.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 20-10-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 14:39 IST
UP CM asks officials to ensure help to those affected in Ghaghara boat accident
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (centre) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Taking cognizance of the drowning accident in the Ghaghra river in Lakhimpur Kheri district , Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed the officials to immediately reach the spot and provide all possible help to the victims. "Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the drowning accident in the Ghaghra river in Lakhimpur Kheri district. He has directed the district administration officials to immediately reach the spot and conduct rescue and relief operations," the Chief Minister's office said in the statement.

The Chief Minister said that with the help of the disaster management team, rescue and relief work should be done expeditiously. He has directed the officials to provide all possible help to the victims of the accident.

A boat carrying several people capsized in the Ghaghara river near Mirzapur village of Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district earlier today. A local police official who witnessed the incident said, "10 people went missing after a boat capsized in Ghaghara river. Officers were present on the spot. Divers are searching for missing persons."

More details are awaited. (ANI)

