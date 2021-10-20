Left Menu

Nainital- Kaladhungi road reopens for traffic, tourists safe: DGP Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Director-General of Police Ashok Kumar on Wednesday said that the route to Nainital from Kaladhungi, which was blocked due to heavy rain that triggered a series of landslides, has been reopened and that tourists have safely left the area.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 20-10-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 14:44 IST
Nainital- Kaladhungi road reopens for traffic, tourists safe: DGP Uttarakhand
DGP Uttarakhand Ashok Kumar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Director-General of Police Ashok Kumar on Wednesday said that the route to Nainital from Kaladhungi, which was blocked due to heavy rain that triggered a series of landslides, has been reopened and that tourists have safely left the area. "The route for Nainital from Kaladhungi has re-opened. All the tourists stuck at that place have left and are safe," said the DGP.

The senior police officer has however said that the main road from Haldwani to Almora continues to be blocked and it will take time to restore the connectivity. "The Garhwal region has opened, Chaar Dham Yatra has started there. However, the weather will be down till today's noon in the Kumaon region, but it will open eventually," he added.

DGP said that around 45 to 50 casualties have taken place due to heavy rains, floods, landslides in the state during the last three days and efforts are on to restore the connectivity in the areas which have been cut off. The continuous rainfall in the hilly state has witnessed flooded roads, buildings and an overflowing lake leaving people stranded in all sorts of locations. The death toll in rain-battered Uttarakhand has mounted to 46 following several incidents of flash floods and landslides in the past few days.

Meanwhile, dry weather is likely to prevail in Uttarakhand and its adjoining areas over the next three days, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday. In a tweet, the weather agency said, "Significant reduction in rainfall activity likely over Uttarakhand from today, October 19, 2021." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021