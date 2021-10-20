Left Menu

Andhra police detains TDP workers protesting vandalism of party headquarters

Andhra Pradesh police on Wednesday detained several Telugu Desam Party (TDP) party workers who were protesting the vandalism at the party's headquarters in Mangalgiri of Guntur district.

ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 20-10-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 15:35 IST
Several TDP workers were detained by police while protesting against the vandalism of party headquarters. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh police on Wednesday detained several Telugu Desam Party (TDP) party workers who were protesting the vandalism at the party's headquarters in Mangalgiri of Guntur district. Leaders and workers of TDP's TNTUC (Telugu Nadu Trade Union Council), who were protesting in Vijayawada today, were also detained by Police. No permission was given for the protests and bandh, as per the police.

TDP leader Lingareddy was also put under house arrest by police in Kadapa district. On Tuesday TDP's Mangalagiri office and the residence of K Pattabhi Ram's residence in Vijayawada were vandalised.

The attacks took place after TDP national spokesman Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram held a press conference in which he criticised the state government and the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has blamed workers of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) for the attack and the TDP has called for a bandh today in Andhra Pradesh over the attack on its offices and workers.

Naidu had yesterday written to Home Minister Amit Shah and spoke to Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan complaining about the attack by the YSRCP cadres on TDP offices in the state and on its leaders. Naidu said that Shah had assured to look into the matter and asked for making a formal police complaint about the attacks. Naidu has also demanded a thorough inquiry on the attacks at TDP offices and imposition of President's Rule in the state by invoking Article 356 of the Constitution.

At a press conference yesterday Chandrababu Naidu described the ruling YSRCP attacks on their party offices as "state-sponsored terrorism" on democracy and a ghastly attempt to stifle the voice of the main opposition TDP in Andhra Pradesh. However, YSR Congress Party has denied any involvement in the attacks.

"The YSRC party has nothing to do with the attacks. Making such abusive statements against a loved CM and leader could have provoked fans of our beloved leader but the party has absolutely nothing to do with what unfolded," YSR Congress Party said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

