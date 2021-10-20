Delhi govt to pay Rs 50,000 per hectare compensation to farmers for crop damage

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 per hectare to farmers whose crops have been damaged due to unseasonal rains.

Speaking at a press briefing, he noted that revenue officials are conducting a survey of the damaged crops and it will be completed within two weeks.

"The compensation at the rate of Rs 50,000 per hectare will be provided to the farmers afterwards in around two months," he said.

The CM underlined that the Delhi government is committed to helping the farmers and that it also paid compensation to them in the past at Rs 50,000 per hectare which is the highest in the country.

"Farmers of Delhi need not get distressed over damaged crops, their son stands with them. Ever since AAP came into power in Delhi, we have made sure that the farmers do not feel helpless,'' Kejriwal said.

A delegation of farmers had recently met the chief minister seeking help of the government in view of crop damage due to rains.

''This is not a mere announcement. Take your son's word for it and we will ensure that all farmers get compensated,'' the CM said.

The AAP national convenor further said district magistrates (DMs) and sub divisional magistrates (SDMs) have been directed to complete the surveying of damaged crops in two weeks. Afterwards, the compensation amount will be credited to the accounts of the affected farmers in 1-1.5 months, he said.

The CM asserted that the Delhi government gives the highest compensation in the entire country for crop damage, whereas other governments give a compensation of only Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 per hectare.

''I stand with you and so is the Delhi government. We have been in power for the past six to seven years now and whenever there have been instances where farmers have had to suffer, we have come forward to help them. We do not just make announcements and forget them. We make sure that farmers receive their dues within 2-3 months of time," he added.

The farmers may not feel distressed if they cannot sow crops, but it must be distressing to see their crops damaged after investing their money, blood, sweat and tears into taking care of it, Kejriwal added.

According to 2016 agriculture census, Delhi has a total cultivable area of 29,000 hectares and around 21,000 farmers depending on it.

