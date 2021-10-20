Uttarakhand rains: 2 missing due to landslide in Chamoli district

Two people are missing as heavy rain triggered a landslide at Dungri village in Karnaprayag tehsil, Chamoli district last night, said District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana. Rescue operation by the local administration and Disaster management agencies is underway, said the district magistrate.

Amid torrential rains, the hilly state has witnessed flooded roads, buildings and overflowing rivers leaving people stranded in various places. The death toll in rain-battered Uttarakhand has mounted to 46 following several incidents of flash floods and landslides in the past few days. Chief Minister Dhami today also announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakhs for the families of 46 people who died due to heavy rains in the state.

He further informed that a relief amount of Rs 10 crore has been released for every district and the officials have been instructed to re-open roads that have been blocked due to heavy rains. Meanwhile, dry weather is likely to prevail in Uttarakhand and its adjoining areas over the next three days, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday. In a tweet, the weather agency said, "Significant reduction in rainfall activity likely over Uttarakhand from today, October 19, 2021." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)