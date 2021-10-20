Left Menu

Rajnath Singh launches web-based project monitoring portal for Military Engineer Services

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched a Web-Based Project Monitoring Portal (WBPMP) for Military Engineer Services (MES) at South Block on Wednesday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched a Web-Based Project Monitoring Portal (WBPMP) for Military Engineer Services (MES) at South Block on Wednesday. The portal will enable real-time monitoring of projects from their inception to completion.

According to a statement from the Defence Ministry, the portal conceptualized in accordance with the Digital India Mission of the Union Government, has been developed by Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-G). The newly launched unified portal is the first project management e-Governance to be implemented by the MES. It will enable real time monitoring of projects from its inception to completion. All stakeholders not only from MES but also Armed Forces users can gain access to the project information. This is one among many initiatives of MES for the scientific management of this organisation. (ANI)

