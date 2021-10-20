Left Menu

Death toll in rain-battered Uttarakhand's Champawat rises to 10

The death toll in rain-battered Uttarakhand's Champawat district went up to 10 after the four bodies buried in the debris were retrieved on Wednesday, informed the state government.

An aerial view of flood-affected areas of Uttarakhand (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The death toll in rain-battered Uttarakhand's Champawat district went up to 10 after the four bodies buried in the debris were retrieved on Wednesday, informed the state government. "With the weather clearing up, relief work is underway in the affected areas of the Champawat district. The death toll from the disaster in the district has gone up to 10 after four bodies buried in the debris were retrieved today," the officials said.

Amid torrential rains, the hilly state has witnessed flooded roads, buildings and overflowing rivers leaving people stranded in various places. The overall death toll in rain-battered Uttarakhand has mounted to 46 following several incidents of flash floods and landslides in the past few days.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakhs for the families of 46 people who died due to heavy rains in the state. He further informed that a relief amount of Rs 10 crore has been released for every district and the officials have been instructed to re-open roads that have been blocked due to heavy rains. (ANI)

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

